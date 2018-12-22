  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMLucky Dog
    08:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cuba, Denver Art Exhibits, Denver Fireworks, Dior: From Paris To The World, fireworks, Mile High Holidays, National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, Noon Year's Eve, Tara Donovan Fieldwork, Written On The Land

DENVER (CBS4) – Now that the holidays are in full swing there are still a lot of fun events to fill your calendar into the new year.

denver new years eve Still Tons Of Fun To Be Had As Part Of Mile High Holidays

New Year’s Eve fireworks in downtown Denver (credit: CBS)

Ring in 2019, with fireworks along Denver’s 16th Street Mall. There will two displays one at 9:00 p.m. and the other at midnight. Both are free. In addition to that there are great parties and a fantastic performance by the Colorado Symphony.

LINK: Mile High Holidays

For little children, there’s Noon Year’s Eve at the Children’s Museum of Denver. There is a countdown and celebration every hour, and then the kids can make their own fireworks noises with bubble wrap.

If you’re looking for something a little less holiday themed, Denver is hosting several blockbuster exhibits right now. Dior: From Paris to the World is up at the Denver Art Museum celebrating 70-years of the fashion created by the House of Dior. Written on the Land at the Colorado History Center gives some incite into the Ute Indian history in the West. Tara Donovan Fieldwork is an art experience at the Museum of Contemporary Art, whole rooms are filled with just one sculpture. You can travel to another time and place at CUBA! at the Museum of Nature & Science. It’s an in depth exploration of the people, the culture, and the biodiversity of the island nation.

Mile High Holidays extends into the new year with the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, which is a celebration of Denver’s Old West heritage and full of fun things to do. The Stock Show runs January 12th through the 27th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s