DENVER (CBS4) – Now that the holidays are in full swing there are still a lot of fun events to fill your calendar into the new year.

Ring in 2019, with fireworks along Denver’s 16th Street Mall. There will two displays one at 9:00 p.m. and the other at midnight. Both are free. In addition to that there are great parties and a fantastic performance by the Colorado Symphony.

LINK: Mile High Holidays

For little children, there’s Noon Year’s Eve at the Children’s Museum of Denver. There is a countdown and celebration every hour, and then the kids can make their own fireworks noises with bubble wrap.

If you’re looking for something a little less holiday themed, Denver is hosting several blockbuster exhibits right now. Dior: From Paris to the World is up at the Denver Art Museum celebrating 70-years of the fashion created by the House of Dior. Written on the Land at the Colorado History Center gives some incite into the Ute Indian history in the West. Tara Donovan Fieldwork is an art experience at the Museum of Contemporary Art, whole rooms are filled with just one sculpture. You can travel to another time and place at CUBA! at the Museum of Nature & Science. It’s an in depth exploration of the people, the culture, and the biodiversity of the island nation.

Mile High Holidays extends into the new year with the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, which is a celebration of Denver’s Old West heritage and full of fun things to do. The Stock Show runs January 12th through the 27th.