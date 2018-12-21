Filed Under:Aurora, Cherry Creek School District, Influenza, Village East Elementary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Village East Elementary was closed Friday because of too many sick kids. Cherry Creek School District officials announced the closure on Thursday because of several widespread illnesses.

Principal John Cramer says that a large number of both staff and students are suffering from both stomach-related illnesses, influenza, and other flu-like illnesses.

The closure includes all before after-school activities. The students are all highly contagious. Efforts have been made to clean the school, but administration officials feel the risk of the illness spreading is still too high.

Winter break programming will still run as scheduled.

