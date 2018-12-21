By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Several storms will pass over Colorado through the end of next week. The strength of each storm will be different and the exact track each storm takes will be different so impacts will vary quite a bit but we should have two chances for significant amounts of snow in the Denver area next Wednesday and probably next Friday.

Before those bigger storms arrive next week, a relatively weak storm will move across Colorado late Friday into Saturday. Ahead of the storm it will be quite mild for the first day of winter on Friday with highs near 60° along the urban corridor. The mountains will experience some wind on Friday and perhaps even a few light snow showers during the afternoon.

A much better chance for snow will develop over the mountains Friday night into Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted starting at 8 p.m. Friday for 4 to 8 inches of snow west of Vail Pass. There is no advisory for Summit County or the the Winter Park area but there will still be accumulation there.



On Saturday morning it’s possible some of the mountain snow could sneak east into the metro area and especially along the I-76 corridor northeast of Denver. Any snow accumulation at lower elevations will be minor Saturday morning but up to 1 inch is possible for locations such as Fort Morgan and Sterling. Within the metro area we don’t expect more than a dusting. Maybe just a bit more than a dusting around Fort Collins.

Sunday, Monday, and most of Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and dry for Denver and the the Front Range. A chance for mountain snow will continue during this time with any accumulation staying minor.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.