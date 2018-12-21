  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Chase Bishop, now a former FBI agent, pleaded guilty to an assault charge in a Denver courtroom Friday morning and will not get jail time as part of the deal. A judge sentenced Bishop to two years of probation for discharging his gun while he was dancing in a nightclub.

chase bishop 2 Former FBI Agent Whose Gun Went Off When He Did A Backflip Pleads Guilty

Chase Bishop (credit: CBS)

“We believe that this agreement strikes an appropriate balance of seeking justice for the victim and ensuring that this type of incident does not happen again,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a prepared statement. The DA’s news release about the matter stated that Bishop is no longer employed by the FBI but they didn’t indicate when that happened.

Bishop’s gun went off June 2 inside Mile High Spirits Tasting Room in LoDo and the shot injured a man. In a video that captured the incident, the 30-year-old was seen doing a backflip on the dance floor and the gun fell out of his waistband. When he picked it up, the gun went off.

fbi dancing gun 5vo frame 55 Former FBI Agent Whose Gun Went Off When He Did A Backflip Pleads Guilty

(credit: Julie)

A round from the gun struck bystander Tom Reddington in the leg. The attorney for Reddington said he was hurt badly with damage to his anterior tibial artery.

chase bishop arraigned Former FBI Agent Whose Gun Went Off When He Did A Backflip Pleads Guilty

(credit: CBS)

Bishop was in Denver on a personal trip when the shooting happened.

