TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in Teller County Thursday afternoon will re-sentence a man who killed his mother and stepfather 26 years ago. Jacob Ind was 16 when he killed his parents in their Woodland Park home.

Ind is also accused of trying to kill the teen who helped with the murders.

He wasn’t allowed to testify at his trial and reached a plea deal earlier this year telling prosecutors he committed the crime to end years of physical and emotional abuse.

Prosecutors say they aren’t buying his story, but the woman from Ireland who married him in prison is staunch in her defense of him. Denise Ind says her husband grew up being beaten, psychologically tortured and sexually abused.

“He’s an average, everyday person who grew up in extremely not-normal circumstances and was treated very badly from the day he was born,” Denise said from her home in Belfast earlier this year.

Denise and Jacob plan to live in Ireland when he is released. As part of his plea deal, Jacob will get credit for time served. He faces anywhere between 32 and 72 years.