  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    02:14 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ezekiel Valdez, Las Animas County, Las Animas County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Moreno

VALDEZ, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement across Colorado gathered in Pueblo to honor a Las Animas County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a deadly crash along with two others. Sgt. Matthew Moreno, 37, of Trinidad, was killed along with Taelor Roybal, 23 and 1-year-old Ezekiel Valdez.

deadly crash Las Animas County Sheriffs Deputy Matthew Moreno Honored At Funeral

Moreno and two other deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the crash happened.

Matthew Moreno 2 Las Animas County Sheriffs Deputy Matthew Moreno Honored At Funeral

Sergeant Matthew Moreno (credit: Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office)

A private funeral was at the cathedral in Pueblo on Thursday morning.

LAS ANIMAS DEPUTY FUNERAL 6VO frame 125 Las Animas County Sheriffs Deputy Matthew Moreno Honored At Funeral

(credit: CBS)

Moreno had been with the sheriff’s office for five years. The crash is still being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s