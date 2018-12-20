VALDEZ, Colo. (CBS4) – Law enforcement across Colorado gathered in Pueblo to honor a Las Animas County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a deadly crash along with two others. Sgt. Matthew Moreno, 37, of Trinidad, was killed along with Taelor Roybal, 23 and 1-year-old Ezekiel Valdez.

Moreno and two other deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the crash happened.

A private funeral was at the cathedral in Pueblo on Thursday morning.

Moreno had been with the sheriff’s office for five years. The crash is still being investigated.