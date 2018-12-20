  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Cherry Creek School District officials announced that because of several widespread illnesses, Village East Elementary will be closed Friday, Dec. 21.

Principal John Cramer says that a large number of both staff and students are suffering from both stomach-related illnesses, influenza, and other flu-like illnesses.

aurora elementary school Too Many Sick Kids, Aurora Elementary School Closed Friday

(credit: CBS)

The closure includes all before- and after-school activities. They are all highly contagious. Efforts have been made to clean the school, but administration officials feel the risk of the illness spreading is still too high.

Winter break programming will still run as scheduled.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.

