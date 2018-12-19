  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Citadel Mall, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Colorado Springs mall Tuesday.

Police initially said two people had been shot but police discovered there was a third victim, a juvenile, after he went to the hospital for treatment early Wednesday. He was treated and released.

MALL SHOOTING 5VO.transfer frame 240 3rd Person Wounded In Colorado Springs Mall Shooting

(credit: CBS)

The other gunshot victims were both adults. Police said Tuesday they were in serious but stable condition.

The shooting followed a verbal altercation in the parking lot at the Citadel Mall east of downtown. Hundreds of people were inside the mall at the time.

MALL SHOOTING 5VO.transfer frame 570 3rd Person Wounded In Colorado Springs Mall Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Police are still looking for those responsible for the shooting.

