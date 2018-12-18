By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will see a veteran and a rookie represent them in the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Von Miller will play in his 7th NFL Pro Bowl. Rookie RB Phillip Lindsay will make his Pro Bowl debut.

For the seventh time in eight seasons, @VonMiller’s headed to the #ProBowl! RT to congratulate 5️⃣8️⃣ on being named a starter. 👏 📰 » https://t.co/Z04kyJxTTS#WPMOYChallenge + Miller pic.twitter.com/XrFBfNmnEu — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 19, 2018

Lindsay is the first undrafted player in NFL to be elected as a rookie. He’s the third Broncos rookie ever to play.

Representing for 303 Colorado Baby!!! 🏈 💪🏽🔶🔷🔶🔷 #PROBOWL — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) December 19, 2018

Bradley Chubb, Chris Harris, Jr., and Emmanuel Sanders were named as alternates.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 27, in Orlando, Fla.

