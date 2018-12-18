  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will see a veteran and a rookie represent them in the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Von Miller will play in his 7th NFL Pro Bowl. Rookie RB Phillip Lindsay will make his Pro Bowl debut.

gettyimages 1070656870 Von Miller, Phillip Lindsay Elected To 2019 Pro Bowl

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 09: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Lindsay is the first undrafted player in NFL to be elected as a rookie. He’s the third Broncos rookie ever to play.

gettyimages 1067715672 Von Miller, Phillip Lindsay Elected To 2019 Pro Bowl

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos slips out of an attempted tackle by Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

Bradley Chubb, Chris Harris, Jr., and Emmanuel Sanders were named as alternates.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 27, in Orlando, Fla.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.

