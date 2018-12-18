  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cathedral of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Father Woody

DENVER (CBS4)– Volunteers handed out $20 bills to the less fortunate at the Cathedral of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver on Tuesday morning. People lined up down the block before the mass which honors Father Woody.

Father Woody was Monsignor Charles Woodrich, a priest in Denver who opened the doors of his Holy Ghost parish to those less fortunate. He also helped create the Samaritan House, one of the largest homeless shelters in Colorado.

immaculate conception e1545152884886 Volunteers Hand Out $20 Bills To Less Fortunate In Downtown Denver

Cathedral of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception (credit: CBS)

Since his death in 1991, Catholics in Denver have carried on his legacy of helping those who need it. Father Woody was called “Denver’s patron saint of the hungry and homeless” in his obituary.

