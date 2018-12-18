DENVER (CBS4)– Volunteers handed out $20 bills to the less fortunate at the Cathedral of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver on Tuesday morning. People lined up down the block before the mass which honors Father Woody.

Father Woody was Monsignor Charles Woodrich, a priest in Denver who opened the doors of his Holy Ghost parish to those less fortunate. He also helped create the Samaritan House, one of the largest homeless shelters in Colorado.

Since his death in 1991, Catholics in Denver have carried on his legacy of helping those who need it. Father Woody was called “Denver’s patron saint of the hungry and homeless” in his obituary.