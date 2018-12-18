BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is coming together and spreading holiday cheer in a furry way. They visited businesses for some random acts of “cuteness.”

The humane society brings in puppies to partners that make contributions that help the organization.

The puppies stopped at the First National Bank in Boulder.

“I think the influence of a puppy is pretty fantastic for anyone whether it’s a business or individual, hard not to smile when holding a puppy,” said Amanda Boerman, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

All the puppies brought in are ready for adoption.