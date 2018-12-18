  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is coming together and spreading holiday cheer in a furry way. They visited businesses for some random acts of “cuteness.”

(credit: CBS)

The humane society brings in puppies to partners that make contributions that help the organization.

The puppies stopped at the First National Bank in Boulder.

“I think the influence of a puppy is pretty fantastic for anyone whether it’s a business or individual, hard not to smile when holding a puppy,” said Amanda Boerman, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

All the puppies brought in are ready for adoption.

