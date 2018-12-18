  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Gaylord Rockies resort is celebrating its grand opening on Tuesday. The resort in Aurora already has enough conventions booked over the next decade to block out the 1,501-room hotel for two years.

IMG 0140 copy Gaylord Rockies Resort Celebrates Grand Opening

The ribbon cutting at the Gaylord Rockies resort opening (credit: CBS)

Construction and planning began years ago and staff have sold rooms to future conventions for several months. While the reservations could fill up the largest hotel in Colorado for 48 months, those bookings will occupy rooms over nine years beginning in 2019 and continuing through 2028.

gaylord 1 Gaylord Rockies Resort Celebrates Grand Opening

(credit: CBS)

