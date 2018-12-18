AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Gaylord Rockies resort is celebrating its grand opening on Tuesday. The resort in Aurora already has enough conventions booked over the next decade to block out the 1,501-room hotel for two years.

Construction and planning began years ago and staff have sold rooms to future conventions for several months. While the reservations could fill up the largest hotel in Colorado for 48 months, those bookings will occupy rooms over nine years beginning in 2019 and continuing through 2028.