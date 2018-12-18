  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A plan to redevelop Elitch Gardens is moving forward in Denver. City Councilors approved the rezoning agreement for the River Mile Project on Monday night.

Area Around Elitch Gardens Gets Green Light To Be Rezoned

The plan is to build a new urban district along the South Platte River. The plan will include thousands of new apartments — at least 15 percent of those are slated to be affordable.

Area Around Elitch Gardens Gets Green Light To Be Rezoned

Area Around Elitch Gardens Gets Green Light To Be Rezoned

In spite of the plan being approved on Monday night, there are no immediate plans to close Elitch Gardens. Developers will instead will work on redeveloping the parking lots and surrounding areas first.

