DENVER (CBS4) – A plan to redevelop Elitch Gardens is moving forward in Denver. City Councilors approved the rezoning agreement for the River Mile Project on Monday night.

The plan is to build a new urban district along the South Platte River. The plan will include thousands of new apartments — at least 15 percent of those are slated to be affordable.

The zoning change at 1901 7th St. is the first property to be approved using new zoning districts passed earlier tonight. The change was given a thumbs up by #Denver City Council on a 12-0 vote. — Denver City Council (@DenCityCouncil) December 18, 2018

In spite of the plan being approved on Monday night, there are no immediate plans to close Elitch Gardens. Developers will instead will work on redeveloping the parking lots and surrounding areas first.

