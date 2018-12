DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is being considered one of the least-stressful airports in the country. Researchers at InsureMyTrip looked at airports with the most delays and cancellations.

They found New York’s LaGuadria Airport will be the most stressful for travelers this holiday season.

DIA ranked 59th out of 75 airports. Salt Lake City International Airport was considered the least stressful in the country.

