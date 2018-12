COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police say a shooting at Citadel Mall left two people with gunshot wounds. Further details about the shooting have not been released.

Police also have not said if they have any suspects in custody, but say the scene is secure.

This continues to be an active scene. Two GSW victims. The Citadel Mall will be closed until further notice. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/thx7X5NfJ8 — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 18, 2018

The mall was closed briefly, but is said to reopen shortly.