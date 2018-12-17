DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is getting ready to expand its red light cameras and photo radar vans. The city council is expected to approve a new contract on a preliminary basis.

The plan is to place red light cameras at Santa Fe Drive and Alameda Avenue, 18th Avenue and Lincoln Street and 13th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The city will also get another photo radar van. Denver police say violations are down 60 percent since the city placed the cameras and vans around town. It’s not clear exactly when they’ll be installed.