Filed Under:Denver City Council, Denver Police, Photo Radar, Red Light Cameras

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is getting ready to expand its red light cameras and photo radar vans. The city council is expected to approve a new contract on a preliminary basis.

red light cameras City Council To Vote On More Red Light Cameras & Photo Radar Van

(credit: CBS)

The plan is to place red light cameras at Santa Fe Drive and Alameda Avenue, 18th Avenue and Lincoln Street and 13th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

photo radar City Council To Vote On More Red Light Cameras & Photo Radar Van

(credit: CBS)

The city will also get another photo radar van. Denver police say violations are down 60 percent since the city placed the cameras and vans around town. It’s not clear exactly when they’ll be installed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s