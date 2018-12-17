  • CBS4On Air

By Melissa Garcia

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in Commerce City is lighting up the holidays for sick kids in need. Michael and Jenn Onstott are raising money for Children’s Hospital Colorado through an elaborate Christmas display outside of their home.

holiday lights display 1

(credit: CBS)

The cause is near to the couple’s hearts, as their youngest child spent more than four weeks in the hospital due to a birth defect.

Michael and Jenn Onstott and their kids

Michael and Jenn Onstott and their kids (credit: CBS)

The large display, near 100th Avenue and Chambers Road, is packed with more than 20,000 lights and loads of decorations.

This is the fourth year the family has put on a giant display controlled by computer software. The display this year is brighter now than in years past with a new effect — pyrotechnics.

holiday lights display 3

(credit: CBS)

The 2018 outdoor extravaganza is also inspired by the couple’s six-month-old son, Spencer. Spencer was born with anorectal malformation and needed colostomy surgery when he was just two days old. In the next four months, the infant underwent three additional operations.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The Onstotts crafted the holiday creation with computer-operated lights that dance in harmony to 23 songs.

“It gives everybody that feeling of joy and hope,” Michael told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Through the nightly display, the family is collecting donations online for families in financial need who are receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital.

holiday lights display 2

(credit: CBS)

“It’s such a great way to give back and it’s the season of giving,” Jenn said.

So far, the family has raised $375.

LINKS: Facebook.com/OnstottChristmas | Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation Fundraiser

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

