COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in Commerce City is lighting up the holidays for sick kids in need. Michael and Jenn Onstott are raising money for Children’s Hospital Colorado through an elaborate Christmas display outside of their home.

The cause is near to the couple’s hearts, as their youngest child spent more than four weeks in the hospital due to a birth defect.

The large display, near 100th Avenue and Chambers Road, is packed with more than 20,000 lights and loads of decorations.

This is the fourth year the family has put on a giant display controlled by computer software. The display this year is brighter now than in years past with a new effect — pyrotechnics.

The 2018 outdoor extravaganza is also inspired by the couple’s six-month-old son, Spencer. Spencer was born with anorectal malformation and needed colostomy surgery when he was just two days old. In the next four months, the infant underwent three additional operations.

The Onstotts crafted the holiday creation with computer-operated lights that dance in harmony to 23 songs.

“It gives everybody that feeling of joy and hope,” Michael told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Through the nightly display, the family is collecting donations online for families in financial need who are receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital.

“It’s such a great way to give back and it’s the season of giving,” Jenn said.

So far, the family has raised $375.

