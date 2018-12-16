  • CBS4On Air

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A little boy and his dog are now safe after falling through thin ice in Lafayette. Witnesses say the boy was playing fetch with his dog on Saturday afternoon.

LAFAYETTE BOY IN LAKE 5VO.transfer frame 180 Lafayette Boy, Dog Rescued After Falling Into Frozen Over Lake

(credit: Maria Florlenza)

They say the dog chased the ball out onto Waneka Lake, and that’s when the dog fell into the water.

The boy went out to save his pet, but he also fell through the ice. Witnesses rushed in to help pull the boy out.

Firefighters arrived and saved the dog. The boy suffered some hypothermia, but is expected to be okay.

