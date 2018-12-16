(HOODLINE) – Wondering where to find the best toy stores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top toy stores in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for toy stores.

1. The Wizard’s Chest

Topping the list is The Wizard’s Chest. Located at 451 Broadway in Baker, the toy store, which offers costumes, games and more, is the highest rated toy store in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp.

The fantasy-themed toy store offers various sections across two stories, including costumes for men, women, children and pets; books (including art and activity books); puzzles and brain teasers; magic tricks and pranks; stuffed animals and puppets; and board games. (Learn more about its sections here.)

Yelper Michael G., who reviewed it on Oct. 2, wrote, “What a gem! This store has everything a casual or hardcore board gamer could be looking for. I am especially impressed that they have practically every expansion to the games they carry. I was also super impressed when a shopper was approached by a friendly staff member offering help and they got all their questions answered right away.”

2. Fifty-Two 80s

Next up is Platt Park’s Fifty-Two 80’s, situated at 1874 S. Broadway. With five stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the toy store and used, vintage and consignment spot has proven to be a local favorite.

The store is 1980s-themed and has lots of nostalgic vintage finds, including action figures, collectible figurines, posters, old arcade games and more. The store picks up its authentic items online and resells them in the store.

Will M., who reviewed it on Sept. 22, said, “Tons of 80s memorabilia — everything from old arcade games to old board games to anything Star Wars and beyond. Lots of old movie memorabilia.”

3. Talulah Jones

City Park West’s Talulah Jones, located at 1122 E. 17th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the toy store and gift shop, which offers jewelry and more, 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews.

While some of the store is set aside for home decor and jewelry, over half of the store is devoted to toys, including books, stuffed animals, dolls, wooden toys and more.

Madeleine W., who reviewed it on Oct. 3, wrote, “This is my go-to spot for kids’ birthday presents. They have unique, high-quality books and games. It’s not the kind of place to run in and grab a quick gift, however. I most enjoy shopping here when I have time to wander and browse and discover whimsical gifts tucked away in corners of the store. It’s also good for special baby gifts and quirky stocking stuffer-type gifts for all ages.”

Article provided by Hoodline.