By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – When Taylor Ash opened the front door to her home on Thursday evening, she was greeted by dozens of voices singing carols. They all came together to offer support for Ash as she battles bone cancer.

“It’s really good to know that I have the support of my community,” Ash told CBS4.

Members of the Summit High School choir and other volunteers gathered to lend their voices to help bring a smile to Ash days after her surgery to remove the tumor in her leg.

Ash, 16, plays hockey at Summit High School, and she loves music. Right now, she’s at home recovering from surgery last week and is in the middle of weeks of chemotherapy treatment.

Her community is banding together with acts like surprise caroling and more special events through “Weeks of Love” to help her with her recovery.

Ash says the love she is being shown is helping make this scary situation a little easier to handle, all while knowing her community is behind her 100 percent.

