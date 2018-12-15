DENVER (CBS4) – The two most recent Denver Broncos players to wear No. 30 met on the field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High before Saturday evening’s game. Current starting rookie running back Phillip Lindsay and Hall of Famer Terrell Davis shared a hug and then chatted for a minute before the Broncos kicked off against the Cleveland Browns.

Lindsay grew up rooting for Davis in the late 1990s when Davis was the star of the Broncos backfield. Before the 2018 season began, Lindsay requested permission for the jersey number No. 30, which Davis used to wear. Davis gave him his blessings.

Midway through his rookie season season, Lindsay began doing the Mile High Salute after he scored just like Davis did back in the day.

Davis is in Denver this weekend because he’s a member of the the NFL Network’s on-air coverage team for Saturday night’s game.

Lindsay also chatted with former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and his son before the game.