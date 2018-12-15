  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMBMW Saturday Sports Extra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay, Terrell Davis

DENVER (CBS4) – The two most recent Denver Broncos players to wear No. 30 met on the field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High before Saturday evening’s game. Current starting rookie running back Phillip Lindsay and Hall of Famer Terrell Davis shared a hug and then chatted for a minute before the Broncos kicked off against the Cleveland Browns.

Broncos Browns 2 Phillip Lindsay Meets Up With Idol Terrell Davis Before Broncos Browns Game

(credit: CBS)

Lindsay grew up rooting for Davis in the late 1990s when Davis was the star of the Broncos backfield. Before the 2018 season began, Lindsay requested permission for the jersey number No. 30, which Davis used to wear. Davis gave him his blessings.

Broncos Browns 1 Phillip Lindsay Meets Up With Idol Terrell Davis Before Broncos Browns Game

(credit: CBS)

Midway through his rookie season season, Lindsay began doing the Mile High Salute after he scored just like Davis did back in the day.

Davis is in Denver this weekend because he’s a member of the the NFL Network’s on-air coverage team for Saturday night’s game.

GettyImages 1073990670 Phillip Lindsay Meets Up With Idol Terrell Davis Before Broncos Browns Game

Peyton Manning stands on the sideline with his son and Lindsay. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Lindsay also chatted with former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and his son before the game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s