DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers, families and friends came together Saturday as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths were placed on the gravestones at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

The volunteers honored those who served our country and paid the ultimate price. For many of those volunteers, this is what the holidays are all about.

“I think during the holidays we kind of lose sight of what we have to be grateful for in the hustle and bustle of gifts and parties, and I think it’s a great way to stop and remember why we have all these things to be grateful for,” said Valerie Brewster.

The wreaths are purchased with donations. They are placed at more than 1,600 cemeteries across the nation.