  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMBMW Saturday Sports Extra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Case Keenum, Denver Broncos

By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – There was a rare first-quarter touchdown for the Denver Broncos, their first such score since Week 8, if you could believe it.

GettyImages 1073999674 WATCH: Case Keenum Sneaks For 1 yard Broncos Touchdown vs. Browns

Case Keenum dives into the end zone. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum tied Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, 7-7, with a one-yard TD on a sloooooooow third-down rollout.

The rushing score was Keenum’s second of the year, and Denver’s drive — an 88-yard march in 13 plays — came at the perfect time, following an awful start to a must-win affair.

Not that he didn’t see the tough matchup coming versus a feisty Browns defense.

GettyImages 1073999678 WATCH: Case Keenum Sneaks For 1 yard Broncos Touchdown vs. Browns

Keenum celebrates after a first quarter touchdown. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

“Yeah, they’re a really good outfit,” Keenum said Tuesday. “[Browns Interim Head Coach] Gregg Williams is a guy I’ve known for a long time, practiced against him in this league for a while, so I know a little bit about what he does. I think he’s a great defensive coordinator and he gets his guys ready to play. Those guys play hard and they’re all over the field. Different pressures, different looks, different coverages—they line up in so many different things. They’re tough to not only identify and get your ball in the right place, but to execute and actually do it is really tough. He does a good job on opposing offenses so we’ve got our work cut out for us this week.”

GettyImages 1073998908 WATCH: Case Keenum Sneaks For 1 yard Broncos Touchdown vs. Browns

Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos is hit by outside linebacker Jamie Collins. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Browns and Broncos are knotted in the second quarter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s