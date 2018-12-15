By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – There was a rare first-quarter touchdown for the Denver Broncos, their first such score since Week 8, if you could believe it.

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum tied Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, 7-7, with a one-yard TD on a sloooooooow third-down rollout.

The rushing score was Keenum’s second of the year, and Denver’s drive — an 88-yard march in 13 plays — came at the perfect time, following an awful start to a must-win affair.

Case Keenum on his way to the end zone:#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/L1vSmaEaEY — Ryan Greene 📷🎄 (@RyanCBS4) December 16, 2018

Not that he didn’t see the tough matchup coming versus a feisty Browns defense.

“Yeah, they’re a really good outfit,” Keenum said Tuesday. “[Browns Interim Head Coach] Gregg Williams is a guy I’ve known for a long time, practiced against him in this league for a while, so I know a little bit about what he does. I think he’s a great defensive coordinator and he gets his guys ready to play. Those guys play hard and they’re all over the field. Different pressures, different looks, different coverages—they line up in so many different things. They’re tough to not only identify and get your ball in the right place, but to execute and actually do it is really tough. He does a good job on opposing offenses so we’ve got our work cut out for us this week.”

The Browns and Broncos are knotted in the second quarter.