DENVER (CBS4) – Carboy Winery will be the newest resident of a space left empty by Govnr’s Park Tavern. The restaurant and bar at 7th Avenue and Logan Street closed in November.

The winery confirmed on Friday it will redevelop the space. There are already locations in Littleton and Breckenridge.

The owner is teaming up with a local chef to open two more restaurants on either side of the previous tavern. They hope to open next summer.