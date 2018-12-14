By Brian Maass

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A 25-year-old woman accused of breaking into an Aurora fire station, causing various forms of mayhem and decapitating a bird, has pleaded guilty to two criminal counts and received a four year deferred sentence and probation.

Yesenia Griego pleaded guilty this week to one felony burglary charge and one misdemeanor count of making a false report. In addition to two years of probation, she was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, according to court records.

The bizarre incident occurred Oct. 29, when Aurora firefighters left Station 15 located at 1880 South Flat Rock Trail, on a call for service. But before the station’s bay doors automatically closed, Griego sneaked inside the building.

When the firefighters returned, they found an alarm sounding, the doors open, lights on and a fire hose spewing vast amounts of water inside the 13,000 square foot building. They also found someone had smashed the windshields of firefighter’s vehicles parked at the station. Clothes had been strewn about and a fire extinguisher had been deployed according to police documents. Damage to the vehicles was estimated at $10,000.

Additionally, a bird that had been at the fire station was found decapitated in the parking lot. Police said when they tried to talk to Griego “all she would do was make incoherent statements… Griego also stated she does bath salts and marijuana”.

As part of the case resolution, Griego will undergo drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment with monitored sobriety.

When police encountered Griego at the fire house, they say she “shouted at officers and fire personnel on scene that they stole her land and that her father lives in the fire house.”

Griego was also ordered to stay away from the fire department, not use any marijuana and take prescribed medications.

Griego previously declined a CBS4 interview request.

