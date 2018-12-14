DENVER (CBS4) – RTD has one day left to present an action plan to fix problems on the A Line or face possible shut down of that service. The A Line has been plagued by problems since it opened in 2016.

Many people across the Denver metro area now rely on the train, like Ed Russell who works at Denver International Airport.

“Pretty important, it’s the only way I get to work,” he said.

However, ever since this line began operation, crossing gates for vehicles have had a timing issue. The Federal Railroad Administration is threatening possible revocation of its permission to operate if a plan isn’t submitted by Saturday.

Russell hopes that will not happen, “I think it would be a terrible decision a lot of people depend on the a train.”

Like the old Lionel train sets, when the train approaches the crossing the gates are supposed to go down.

But it’s a little more complex on the RTD commuter lines. Flaggers are required at various grade crossing because the gates come down too soon and rise up too late some of the time. RTD and contractor Denver Transit Partners have been involved in lawsuits over the issue.

RTD issued a statement saying revocation of use of the A Line would be extreme and calls its service safe and reliable. It intends to come up with an acceptable plan of action to satisfy the Federal Railroad Administration by Saturday’s deadline.