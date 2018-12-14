BREAKINGInvestigators Searching Home Of Kelsey Berreth's Fiancé Patrick Frazee
Filed Under:A-Line, Denver International Airport, Denver Transit Partners, Federal Railroad Administration, RTD, Union Station

DENVER (CBS4) – RTD has one day left to present an action plan to fix problems on the A Line or face possible shut down of that service. The A Line has been plagued by problems since it opened in 2016.

a line issues 6pkg frame 360 RTD Has One Day Left To Present Plan Fix To A Line

(credit: CBS)

Many people across the Denver metro area now rely on the train, like Ed Russell who works at Denver International Airport.

a line issues 6pkg frame 330 RTD Has One Day Left To Present Plan Fix To A Line

(credit: CBS)

“Pretty important, it’s the only way I get to work,” he said.

a line issues 6pkg frame 960 RTD Has One Day Left To Present Plan Fix To A Line

(credit: CBS)

However, ever since this line began operation, crossing gates for vehicles have had a timing issue. The Federal Railroad Administration is threatening possible revocation of its permission to operate if a plan isn’t submitted by Saturday.

Russell hopes that will not happen, “I think it would be a terrible decision a lot of people depend on the a train.”

a line issues 6pkg frame 1311 RTD Has One Day Left To Present Plan Fix To A Line

(credit: CBS)

Like the old Lionel train sets, when the train approaches the crossing the gates are supposed to go down.

a line issues 6pkg frame 2001 RTD Has One Day Left To Present Plan Fix To A Line

(credit: CBS)

But it’s a little more complex on the RTD commuter lines. Flaggers are required at various grade crossing because the gates come down too soon and rise up too late some of the time. RTD and contractor Denver Transit Partners have been involved in lawsuits over the issue.

a line issues 6pkg frame 1881 RTD Has One Day Left To Present Plan Fix To A Line

(credit: CBS)

RTD issued a statement saying revocation of use of the A Line would be extreme and calls its service safe and reliable. It intends to come up with an acceptable plan of action to satisfy the Federal Railroad Administration by Saturday’s deadline.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s