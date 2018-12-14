DENVER (CBS4) — The carousel at the Denver Pavilions is now up and running. It’s a great way to take a break from holiday shopping — and it supports a great cause. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of the Rockies to help people have a brighter holiday season.

“It’s just so festive and there are so many lights and it’s just beautiful not only to see in person but in photographs,” said Wendy Manning with Denver Pavilions. “We see so many people just Instagramming it and doing selfies with it, it’s a big social media star.”

Each ride is $3 but vendors at the Denver Pavilions are offering up free vouchers so more people can get in on the action.

This is all part of Mile High Holidays and CBS Denver is a proud partner with the campaign. The carousel is open ‪through Jan. 2.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4