VALDEZ, Colo. (CBS4) – Two sheriff’s vehicles crashed into a car in southern Colorado, killing a deputy, the car’s driver and a year-old baby. Colorado State Patrol investigators say the Las Animas County deputies were responding to a possible domestic disturbance when they crashed into an oncoming car on Colorado Highway 12 near the small town of Valdez on Wednesday night.

Killed were 37-year-old Sgt. Matthew Moreno, of Trinidad, 23-year-old Taelor Roybal, also of Trinidad, and 1-year-old Ezekiel Valdez.

“We mourn the loss of Sergeant Matthew Moreno of the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office,” the Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the department.”

