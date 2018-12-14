SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS4) — A Colorado mother spoke about her daughter, who was killed by an undocumented immigrant, at a rally in San Diego Friday. Prominent “Angel Families” spoke out in support of building a border wall at a rally at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Kathy Hall spoke about the death of her 18-year-old daughter Hailey King. King was killed on Nov. 7, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“If you think, for one minute, that this is just happening in the border states, you are very wrong,” Hall said. “This has gone so far beyond what people are aware of… if we do not do something now, how much worse and how further is this going to go?”

“My daughter was 18. She had dreams and she had a life. This man that killed my daughter will spend two years in prison and be released on early parole on Feb. 7, 2021,” Hall said. “I don’t know of any other American that can go out there and commit murder and be released… he’s going to be deported, hopefully, but he will not be monitored like a U.S. citizen would. There has got to be change.”

“If we don’t get a wall built soon, it will not just be us, there’s going to be hundreds and thousands more of us,” Hall said.

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Sergio Rodriguez, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, second-degree battery and leaving the scene of an accident. Police said he hit a scooter, killing King and injuring 20-year-old Osmin Gutierrez. Gutierrez had to have both of his legs amputated.

“Rodriguez was driving over the speed limit and went more than 250 feet with King on the hood of his pickup before she fell off, according to court documents. Rodriguez turned right on Zion, dragging the scooter and Gutierrez under his pickup, then turned into Valley View Apartments where Gutierrez came loose,” the paper reported.

King left behind a 2-year-old daughter.

“I have thought about this day for 17 long months and what I would say. I have tried to find it in my heart to forgive, but I cannot,” the paper quoted Hall as saying. “The actions this man took after hitting my daughter, by never stopping or even trying to get help for either of them is something I cannot ever imagine doing even to a wild animal. He thought of himself first and foremost and this I cannot now or ever understand.”

