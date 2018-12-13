JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) -A threat of explosives at Columbine High School prompted officials to place 24 different Jefferson County schools on lockdown Thursday morning. The high school’s perimeter was secured and students and staff are safe, but officials are asking people to avoid the area around the school.

Mike Taplin, spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said someone called in the threat at 9:20 a.m.

“We received a phone call with a threat of multiple explosive devices inside the school here. The person claimed to be hiding outside with a gun. The perimeter was searched and secured. No one was found,” Taplin said.

“So far we’ve not found anything to validate the threats that have been made.”

The schools that are on the lockout status are in the “Columbine, Chatfield, & Dakota Ridge areas” according to a tweet from Jeffco Public Schools, and that includes Columbine High.

Update re Columbine lockout from Jeffco Sheriff. Families have been sent an email update from the high school as well. https://t.co/YKpuaJlcY9 — Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) December 13, 2018

Parents are asked not to come to any of the schools to take students home because the children are not being let out due to the lockdowns. Schools sent out emails to parents to let them know the procedure for picking up their students. Students at Columbine High School won’t be let out until 2:45 p.m.

Soon after the threat was made, video from Copter4 showed a large police presence at Columbine High School and at nearby Clement Park, where there is a memorial to the victims of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999. Officers could be seen near the memorial with rifles drawn. Numerous police cars could also be seen around the school.

Police also blocked off an intersection near the front of the school.

.@jeffcosheriffco bomb squad truck just arrived on scene at Foothills Park due to area threat. A reported suspicious person is near #Columbine High School. Schools are on lockout. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/9Pq8jblxjz — Melissa Garcia (@MelissaGarciaTV) December 13, 2018

The police response was one of the biggest seen at Columbine due to a school threat since 12 students and a teacher were killed inside the school on April 20, 1999.

“Unfortunately we receive many threats like this to Columbine. We respond to each threat appropriately, which is what we’re doing now,” Taplin said.