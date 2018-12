NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Eldora Mountain Resort is backing off of a plan to charge for parking in its lots on busy ski days. The plan would have instituted a $20 fee for cars with fewer than three people inside.

The fee system that was floated would have been put in place on weekends, holidays and other peak days.

After getting what it described as “impassioned feedback,” staff have decided to stick with the free parking that current exists at the Boulder County ski area.