COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was found dead following a fire at a mobile home located east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County. The fire was reported about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness said he heard a loud ‘Boom!’ and then saw an eerie glow coming from a nearby home. Firefighters spent nearly an hour fighting the blaze.

One person was found dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released. What caused the fire is being investigated.