BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Del Monte Foods Inc. announced a limited recall of 64,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers due to under-processing. The recall is in effect in 25 states, including Maryland.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a report that said the corn could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed, however there have been no reports of illness so far.

The affected products are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans with the UPC number 24000 02770. The cans will also have one of these “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

Sept 3, 2021

Sept 4, 2021

Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021

Sept 22, 2021

Sept 23, 2021

The states included in the recall are Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Officials urge anyone who has the affected products to return it for a full refund or exchange.