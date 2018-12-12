By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s been almost nine months since Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen. Her brother, Omar Holguin, says not knowing what happened to her has been very hard on their family.

“It’s obviously a very difficult time of year when a loved one is missing,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

This Christmas they wanted to do something that would not only keep her story in the spotlight, but also honor her. They came up with “12 Days of Rita.” It starts on Thursday and on each day, they plan to do something that will help others.

“Something similar to 12 Days of Christmas. Basically we’re just trying to bring awareness to Rita’s case and at the same time give back,” said Holguin.

Rita was last seen near a downtown Longmont bar at 2:30 a.m. on March 18. Investigators have named Juan Jose Figueroa Jr. as a suspect in the 34-year-old’s disappearance. He has been arrested and is facing charges for a separate rape case. He has not been charged in Rita’s disappearance.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation, Longmont police are still actively investigating Rita’s disappearance case. We’re just waiting for a good outcome,” Holguin told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

He says no matter how long it takes, they won’t give up until they find her.

“I just believe Rita would want us to keep on fighting, keep on pushing until we find justice for her.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.