ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A naked man crashed a car into an apartment building near South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue, South Metro Fire Rescue confirmed. The car badly damaged two garden level apartments in the Country Club Villas apartments at 8828 E. Florida Ave.

The state patrol says blocks from a wall fell on a woman inside one of the apartments.

South Metro Fire Rescue posted the video of crews removing the car.

South Metro Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle into an apartment building at 8828 E. Florida Ave. No one trapped, 2 people transported with minor injuries. 2 garden level apartments with major damage, technical rescue team on scene working on stabilizing the building. pic.twitter.com/iL2Q04dDNs — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2018

Investigators say the driver, 32-year-old Salan Dol is being investigated for impaired driving. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Families in six units are out of their homes.