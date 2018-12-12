BREAKINGFormer Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Into Building, Salan Dol, South Metro Fire Rescue

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A naked man crashed a car into an apartment building near South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue, South Metro Fire Rescue confirmed. The car badly damaged two garden level apartments in the Country Club Villas apartments at 8828 E. Florida Ave.

car into apartment 2 Naked Man Who Crashed Car Into Apartments Being Investigated For Impaired Driving

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The state patrol says blocks from a wall fell on a woman inside one of the apartments.

South Metro Fire Rescue posted the video of crews removing the car.

Investigators say the driver, 32-year-old Salan Dol is being investigated for impaired driving. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

car into apartment 3 Naked Man Who Crashed Car Into Apartments Being Investigated For Impaired Driving

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Families in six units are out of their homes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s