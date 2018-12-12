Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A naked man crashed a car into an apartment building near South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue, South Metro Fire Rescue confirmed. The car badly damaged two garden level apartments in the Country Club Villas apartments at 8828 E. Florida Ave.
The state patrol says blocks from a wall fell on a woman inside one of the apartments.
South Metro Fire Rescue posted the video of crews removing the car.
Investigators say the driver, 32-year-old Salan Dol is being investigated for impaired driving. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Families in six units are out of their homes.