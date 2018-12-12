DENVER (CBS4) — An attorney for the fiancé of a missing Colorado mom has released a statement about his involvement in the investigation. Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance video showing Berreth and her daughter walking into a Safeway in Woodland Park at about noon on Nov. 22. Investigators say she dropped off her daughter with her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, that same day. He says he last heard from her on Nov. 25 when she texted him.

Berreth works as a flight instructor at Doss Aviation in Pueblo. According to investigators, her employer received a text message from her on Nov. 25 saying that she would not be into work the following week. Her phone was pinged in Gooding, Idaho.

Berreth’s mother, Cheryl, reported her missing on Dec. 2, and Kelsey hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Cheryl Berreth says this is uncharacteristic of her daughter.

“She’s not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character. Kelsey loves her God. She loves her family and friends. She loves her job,” Kelsey’s mother said. “Someone knows where she’s at. Kelsey we just want you home. Call us if you can, and we won’t quit looking,” Cheryl Berreth said.

On Wednesday, the office of Jeremy Loew released the following statement on behalf of Frazee:

“Patrick Frazee continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation of Kelsey Berreth. Mr. Frazee’s cooperation includes interviews with law enforcement, voluntarily releasing his phone to be searched by law enforcement, buccal [swabs], and photographs. Much has been said over the news and social media about Mr. Frazee’s absence at the local new conference recently held by the Woodland Park Police Department on December 10, 2018. Mr. Frazee was first notified of the press conference approximately an hour prior to its commencement. Had he been given more advance notice, he would have participated. Mr. Frazee hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return. Mr. Frazee will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and continue to parent the child he shares with Ms. Berreth. He will not speak to the media about this case, as he does not want to impede law enforcement’s investigation. All calls regarding this investigation should be directed to the Woodland Park Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.”

Police are labeling this a missing person’s case and say there are no suspects at this time.

You’re asked to call Woodland Park Police if you see Kelsey at 719-687-9262.