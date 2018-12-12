By Matt Kroschel

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– One lucky skier just found out that he got the job of a lifetime. For the next year, Jackson Lebsack will travel the world and ski for a living.

Lebsack, 20, will fly to seven countries on three continents and ski at more than a dozen of the 65 destinations available on the Epic Pass. He will also get paid for his time on the slopes– $10,000.

Ski.com‘s Epic Dream Job chose Lebsack from more than 1,000 applications.

He’s about to tackle his dream job with mountain destinations in the U.S., Canada, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, France and Japan. But he spent his 20th birthday on the slopes at Vail.

“Having an opportunity to travel the world with Ski.com, the Epic Pass and their amazing partners is going to change my life,” Lebsack said in a statement. “It feels absolutely incredible to be chosen for the job over so many talented applicants for the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Ski.com says Lebsack currently resides in Bozeman, Mont. He established his film and photography business, JL Media, at the age of 19, after deciding to withdraw from Montana State University to focus on the business.

