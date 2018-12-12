  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Epic Dream Job, Epic Pass, Jackson Lebsack, JL Media, Ski.com, Skiing, Vail

By Matt Kroschel

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– One lucky skier just found out that he got the job of a lifetime. For the next year, Jackson Lebsack will travel the world and ski for a living.

EPIC DREAM JOB frame 882 Epic Dream Job Winner Spends 1st Day On Job At Vail

(credit: CBS)

Lebsack, 20, will fly to seven countries on three continents and ski at more than a dozen of the 65 destinations available on the Epic Pass. He will also get paid for his time on the slopes– $10,000.

EPIC DREAM JOB 6PKG frame 1381 Epic Dream Job Winner Spends 1st Day On Job At Vail

(credit: CBS)

Ski.com‘s Epic Dream Job chose Lebsack from more than 1,000 applications.

EPIC DREAM JOB frame 126 Epic Dream Job Winner Spends 1st Day On Job At Vail

(credit: CBS)

He’s about to tackle his dream job with mountain destinations in the U.S., Canada, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, France and Japan. But he spent his 20th birthday on the slopes at Vail.EPIC DREAM JOB 6PKG frame 2526 Epic Dream Job Winner Spends 1st Day On Job At Vail

RELATED: Jackson Lebsack’s Video Application

“Having an opportunity to travel the world with Ski.com, the Epic Pass and their amazing partners is going to change my life,” Lebsack said in a statement. “It feels absolutely incredible to be chosen for the job over so many talented applicants for the opportunity of a lifetime.”

EPIC DREAM JOB frame 576 Epic Dream Job Winner Spends 1st Day On Job At Vail

(credit: CBS)

Ski.com says Lebsack currently resides in Bozeman, Mont. He established his film and photography business, JL Media, at the age of 19, after deciding to withdraw from Montana State University to focus on the business.

EPIC DREAM JOB frame 846 Epic Dream Job Winner Spends 1st Day On Job At Vail

(credit: CBS)

You can follow along the adventure on #EpicDreamJob on social media.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

