  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Officer-Involved Shooting, Rangely, Rio Blanco County

RANGELY, Colo. (AP) — Police in western Colorado shot and killed a suspect in a stolen vehicle incident in Rio Blanco County.

Police said in a news release that no officers were hurt in the incident, which occurred Monday evening in the small town of Rangely while police were trying to apprehend suspects.

The name of the person killed wasn’t immediately released, and no other details about the incident were provided.

Police say the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s