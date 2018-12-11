  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver invited the community to take a survey regarding the future of a historic school campus. City leaders want to “give the neighborhood a voice” about the redevelopment of The Loretto Heights campus.

City planners and a steering committee will hear ideas and comments before a final plan will be adopted by City Council. That plan will then be used as part of the campus’ redevelopment.

loretto heights denver1 Survey For Loretto Heights Redevelopment Opened To Community

Loretto Heights Campus (credit: Historic Denver)

The steering committee plans on meeting Dec. 18 at the campus’ library at 6 p.m. — that meeting is open to the public.

The Loretto Heights property dates back 130 years when it was purchased by the Sisters of Loretto in 1888. It served as the Loretto Heights Academy, a Catholic boarding school for girls. One hundred years later, it was sold to Teikyo University and then to Westside Investments Partners, Inc.

The building, full of intricate designs, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The first community meeting is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2019.

LINKS: Loretto Heights Area Plan Survey | Loretto Heights Area Plan

