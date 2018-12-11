ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police say someone stole a vehicle with the owner’s dog still inside. Investigators are looking for a black Ford Fusion with a Dachsund puppy inside.

The car was parked in front of a home on Nelson Street early Tuesday morning. The owners were loading it up and put the dog named “Ciri” inside as they went to get their other dog.

When the owners came back outside, the vehicle and the dog were gone. The vehicle had a Texas license plate of LCD7785.

If you have any tips, you’re asked to call Detective Aaron Buemi at 720-898-6774 or Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).