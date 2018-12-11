  • CBS4On Air

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police say someone stole a vehicle with the owner’s dog still inside. Investigators are looking for a black Ford Fusion with a Dachsund puppy inside.

stolen dog ciri arvada pd 3 Police: Thieves Steal Car With Puppy Inside

(credit: CBS)

The car was parked in front of a home on Nelson Street early Tuesday morning. The owners were loading it up and put the dog named “Ciri” inside as they went to get their other dog.

stolen dog ciri arvada pd 4 Police: Thieves Steal Car With Puppy Inside

(credit: CBS)

When the owners came back outside, the vehicle and the dog were gone. The vehicle had a Texas license plate of LCD7785.

stolen dog ciri arvada pd Police: Thieves Steal Car With Puppy Inside

(credit: CBS)

If you have any tips, you’re asked to call Detective Aaron Buemi at 720-898-6774 or Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

