LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Some families got a little extra help this holiday season to make sure that everyone has something to open this Christmas. These families took a trip through The Action Center Holiday Gift Shop on Monday.

Parents of nearly 4,000 children were invited to the center’s annual event to pick out toys. At the shop in Lakewood, they looked through rows and rows of toys for children.

action center gift shop vo frame 130 The Action Center Helps Families With Holiday Shopping

(credit: CBS)

Each child can receive two toys, a couple of books and stocking stuffers. There is no charge for the service.

action center gift shop vo frame 191 The Action Center Helps Families With Holiday Shopping

(credit: CBS)

“There is a great atmosphere, people are feeling a lot of joy both the people who are helping to give and the people that are coming to shop and provide for their families,” said The Action Center volunteer Lisa.

action center gift shop vo frame 720 The Action Center Helps Families With Holiday Shopping

(credit: CBS)

The organization has been hosting the event for 46 years, providing toys to thousands of children each holiday season. The organization is still accepting toy donations.

LINK: The Action Center

