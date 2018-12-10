By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Ask anyone who lives in the Yampa River Valley about the generosity people have for one another and they will tell you it’s something extra special. GoFundMe recently announced Steamboat Springs is the most generous on the fundraising website in the nation per capita.

The Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce’s CEO, Kara Stoller, wasn’t surprised at all to learn this small town’s new accolade.

“Time and time again the community comes out and supports others, helps make our neighbors have a better lifestyle and have an easier way through life,” Stoller said.

A recent tragedy to strike the community is once again bringing out the best of people in the resort mountain town. Brian Harvey has one of the most recognizable voices in the Yampa River Valley.

“I’ve lived here for 30 years and been in radio over 30 years,” Harvey told CBS4.

Sadly, it was his voice that had to break this tragic news last week.

“This is a tough one especially when you’re dealing with a 10-year-old boy. It’s tough for me, I knew him,” Harvey said.

Drew Rushton passed away after a courageous battle with Aplastic Anemia. The grief is felt community wide.

“We wanted to leave something for Drew’s remembrance,” Harvey said.

Harvey’s son played with Drew on the youth hockey team, and in the wake of this tragedy, Steamboat is doing what Steamboat does best: coming together to find light in the darkness.

“we should be called fundraising capital USA,” Harvey remarked.

The family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Drew’s memorial. That fund is about to top $30,000 already.

Drew’s family wants to use the money to create ways for kids to experience hockey at little to no cost. And the giving continues: Steamboat style.

“We are there for them and their family is something tragic happens,” Stoller added.

Overall, Colorado ranked third in the nation for giving according to GoFundMe.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.