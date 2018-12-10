  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drew Rushton, GoFundMe, Steamboat Springs, Yampa River Valley

By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Ask anyone who lives in the Yampa River Valley about the generosity people have for one another and they will tell you it’s something extra special. GoFundMe recently announced Steamboat Springs is the most generous on the fundraising website in the nation per capita.

steamboat go fund me 5pkg transfer frame 1369 Steamboat Springs Named Most Generous City On GoFundMe Report

The Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce’s CEO, Kara Stoller, wasn’t surprised at all to learn this small town’s new accolade.

“Time and time again the community comes out and supports others, helps make our neighbors have a better lifestyle and have an easier way through life,” Stoller said.

A recent tragedy to strike the community is once again bringing out the best of people in the resort mountain town. Brian Harvey has one of the most recognizable voices in the Yampa River Valley.

steamboat go fund me 5pkg transfer frame 341 Steamboat Springs Named Most Generous City On GoFundMe Report

Brian Harvey (credit: CBS)

“I’ve lived here for 30 years and been in radio over 30 years,” Harvey told CBS4.

Sadly, it was his voice that had to break this tragic news last week.

rushton Steamboat Springs Named Most Generous City On GoFundMe Report

Drew Rushton (credit: Rushton family)

“This is a tough one especially when you’re dealing with a 10-year-old boy. It’s tough for me, I knew him,” Harvey said.

Drew Rushton passed away after a courageous battle with Aplastic Anemia. The grief is felt community wide.

“We wanted to leave something for Drew’s remembrance,” Harvey said.

Harvey’s son played with Drew on the youth hockey team, and in the wake of this tragedy, Steamboat is doing what Steamboat does best: coming together to find light in the darkness.

steamboat go fund me 5pkg transfer frame 1548 Steamboat Springs Named Most Generous City On GoFundMe Report

(credit: CBS)

“we should be called fundraising capital USA,” Harvey remarked.

The family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Drew’s memorial. That fund is about to top $30,000 already.

Drew’s family wants to use the money to create ways for kids to experience hockey at little to no cost. And the giving continues: Steamboat style.

“We are there for them and their family is something tragic happens,” Stoller added.

steamboat go fund me 5pkg transfer frame 2673 Steamboat Springs Named Most Generous City On GoFundMe Report

Kara Stoller (credit: CBS)

Overall, Colorado ranked third in the nation for giving according to GoFundMe.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s