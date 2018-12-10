LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police are investigating three smash-and-grab crimes that happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. Monday morning. They were all on Wadsworth Boulevard, with one at Colfax Avenue, one near Jewell Avenue and the other near Mississippi Avenue.

Police say it appears the same suspects hit all three businesses — a gas station, a smoke shop and a pawn shop. They were wearing gloves and hooded sweatshirts concealing their facess.

They were in a dark blue truck and used a crowbar or bat to get into each business.