ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Six businesses in Englewood, Denver and Sheridan were hit by smash-and-grab thieves early Friday morning, according to the Sheridan Police Department.

Investigators say thieves hit six stores in the 4 a.m. hour. They broke into a Smoker Friendly store near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard and a convenience store at 4399 S. Federal Blvd. Then they hit the PetSmart, an AT&T store and the Great Clips at 3720 S. River Point Pkwy in Sheridan. The thieves also broke into a marijuana dispensary at West Alameda Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard in Denver.

The truck used in the smash and grabs was a stolen gray GMC Sierra with Colorado license plate CVO657. The two suspects were both wearing black hoodies and one had a white or tan Halloween mask, maybe from the movie “Scream.”

Police are looking for any surveillance video that might be helpful.