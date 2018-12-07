Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay

DENVER (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay can add two more awards to his collection after his outstanding performance in Week 13. Lindsay had a career high 157 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns in the Broncos 24-10 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lindsay celebrates Sunday’s win. (credit: John Grieshop/Getty Images)

On Friday it was revealed that Lindsay is the winner of both the NFL’s FedEx Ground Player Of The Week award and Rookie of the Week award after his performance in at Paul Brown Stadium. Earlier in the week he was handed the AFC Offensive Player Of The Week award.

Phillip Lindsay during the fourth quarter on Sunday. (credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“I’m appreciating what I’ve been able to do so far and I’m just going with the punches, rolling with the flow of everything,” Lindsay told CBS4’s Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live.

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos slips out of an attempted tackle by Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

Lindsay was nominated for the Ground Player award earlier this season and didn’t win. This was the sixth time he was been nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week and he finally won.

