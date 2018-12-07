  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– A new campaign encourages businesses in Colorado to open their doors to all. “Open To All Colorado” is part of a nationwide movement to raise awareness of anti-discrimination laws.

One Colorado, the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, is leading the effort.

open to all 63vo frame 181 Open To All Colorado Encourages Businesses To Serve Everyone

(credit: CBS)

Dan Shannon, the owner of Gary’s Auto in Denver, is among the state’s first business owners to sign the Open To All pledge.

“Imagine how you would feel if every time you walked into restaurant, flower shop, hair salon or bakery you could be kicked out simply because the owner didn’t want to serve people like you. Do we really want to give business owners the right to say we don’t serve your kind here?” said Shannon.

open to all 63vo frame 31 Open To All Colorado Encourages Businesses To Serve Everyone

(credit: CBS)

Nationwide, 200 nonprofits, 1,500 small businesses and large companies like Yelp, Marriott and Gap have signed the Open To All pledge.

