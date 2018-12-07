By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers in Denver may want to watch their speed around town. The city is adding more red light cameras and another photo radar van after the Denver City Council approved a contract with the city’s Traffic Enforcement Division.

Currently, red light cameras can be found at four different intersections in Denver.

“We’ve cut down violations by approximately 60 percent since we’ve had those, so we feel like it is beneficial,” explained Sonny Jackson, spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

A pending contract will expand this program. Denver police said they will be adding new red light cameras to two intersections, and moving an existing camera to a new intersection. That means drivers will soon find this technology at three intersections: Santa Fe and Alameda, 18th and Lincoln and 13th and Lincoln.

These intersections are considered to be fairly dangerous for drivers.

“They studied them to see where we can really change behavior, where accidents and things are happening, and where we need people to be more conscious about what they are doing,” Jackson said.

An additional photo radar van will also be added to monitor speed limits on city streets.

While these cameras and vans are not well liked by drivers, police say the goal is to reduce side-impact crashes and to change the behavior of drivers.

“We find people are aware that those intersections are there and they slow down, they take their time, they don’t push the lights,” Jackson said. “It makes you think of what you’re doing.”

Jackson said they don’t have a timeline on when the new technology will be installed. It will be mobile however, which will make installation easier and allow the department to move cameras to other areas in the future if needed.

