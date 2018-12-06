COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs hope surveillance video will help them identify who vandalized a cemetery chapel last month. The video shows four people in hoodies roaming around a room inside the chapel at Evergreen Cemetery.

One of the suspects notices the camera, points at it and then at least one of the other suspects looks at the camera.

The vandals smashed the front stained glass window, kicked in the bathroom door and damaged electronics.

Police have few leads and are asking anyone with more information to call them at (719) 444-7000. No one was injured in the vandalism.