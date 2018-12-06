  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cemetery Vandalized, Colorado Springs, Evergreen Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs hope surveillance video will help them identify who vandalized a cemetery chapel last month. The video shows four people in hoodies roaming around a room inside the chapel at Evergreen Cemetery.

cemetery vandalized video frame 60 Vandals Notice Security Camera, Look Right At It

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

One of the suspects notices the camera, points at it and then at least one of the other suspects looks at the camera.

cemetery vandalized video frame 415 Vandals Notice Security Camera, Look Right At It

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

The vandals smashed the front stained glass window, kicked in the bathroom door and damaged electronics.

cemetery vandalized video frame 480 Vandals Notice Security Camera, Look Right At It

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Police have few leads and are asking anyone with more information to call them at (719) 444-7000. No one was injured in the vandalism.

cemetery chapel vandalized 5vo transfer frame 621 Vandals Notice Security Camera, Look Right At It

(credit: CBS)

cemetery chapel vandalized 5vo transfer frame 411 Vandals Notice Security Camera, Look Right At It

(credit: CBS)

cemetery chapel vandalized 5vo transfer frame 351 Vandals Notice Security Camera, Look Right At It

(credit: CBS)

