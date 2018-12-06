  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Highway 6, I-70, Interstate 70, Rifle, Rulison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – A standoff that shut down Interstate 70 for more than two hours in western Colorado started after authorities say a man cut the throat of another man trying to help him after a car crash.

The Daily Sentinel reports that two men at a nearby business agreed to give 38-year-old Justin Madrid and a co-worker a ride back to the car along I-70 near Rifle Tuesday.

According to court documents, when one of the helpers said he didn’t think it could be driven, Madrid allegedly cut him. The victim’s co-worker then stabbed Madrid in the arm.

Madrid fled to a hillside and refused to surrender. Authorities say the highway was closed to avoid the possibility of shots being fired near traffic.

Madrid is being held in jail. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

