By Jamie Leary

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A life-changing home renovation for one Colorado family is about to come as a total surprise. A Westminster family of five has been living without a sixth for the last six years — their father.

Grandparents Steven and Beth have been taking care of their grandchildren. At just 39 years old, their son was bucked off his horse and suffered a severe spinal injury that left him paralyzed.

Their home isn’t able to handle their son’s needs. As a result, his children have to visit him in an assisted living facility five miles away. His youngest, just 5 years old, has never been able to share a home with her father.

Radio station KBPI heard their story and knew that they would be the perfect candidates for its “Hammers and Angels” project. For the past 6 years, it has been asking listeners to nominate deserving families who would benefit from a major renovation. This story hit close to home for the project’s creator, Willie B.

“I’ve got a kid on the way so when you hear about a father never spending a night with a 5-year-old…” Willie continued, “He has no idea what’s going on so when he comes back to this home and is able to stay here? Ohhh… I’m gonna choke up. It means that much, you know?”

Wille, along with a huge crew of volunteers, started construction last Friday and plan to finish in a week. Willie says he is most proud of all the people who come together every year to make it happen.

“That’s what’s neat about this project is we actually have families come. I’ve got a mom that makes her kids come here and work and they love it,” said Brett Mickelsen, Owner of CQL Constructors.

Mickelsen has been part of the process since the beginning and says there have been at least 40 to 50 people at the house working daily. Many are working from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m. in the morning.

The family is staying at a hotel and was told the crew was working to install new carpeting. What is actually happening will allow them to finally live with their dad again and change their lives forever.

